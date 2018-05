BRIEF-Amazon Announces Plan To Open Sixth Ohio Fulfillment Center In West Jefferson

May 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT AND GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFFERSON FULFILLMENT CENTER

* AMAZON - TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019