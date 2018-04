April 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB AND CREATE 3,000 HIGH TECH JOBS

* WILL EXPAND INTO A NEW LOCATION IN QUADREAL’S POST REDEVELOPMENT WHEN PROJECT OPENS IN 2022

