BRIEF-Amazon, Berkshire And JPMorgan To Partner On U.S. Employee Healthcare

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* AMAZON, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AND JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. TO PARTNER ON U.S. EMPLOYEE HEALTHCARE

* JPMORGAN -INITIAL FOCUS OF NEW CO WILL BE ON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS TO PROVIDE U.S. EMPLOYEES WITH SIMPLIFIED,HIGH-QUALITY HEALTHCARE AT REASONABLE COST

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EFFORT ANNOUNCED IS IN ITS EARLY PLANNING STAGES

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - THREE COS WILL PURSUE THE OBJECTIVE THROUGH AN INDEPENDENT CO, "FREE FROM PROFIT-MAKING INCENTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS"