Dec 26 (Reuters) - Amazon Canada:

* SAYS IN ONE WEEK OF HOLIDAY SEASON, OVER 4 MILLION PEOPLE STARTED PRIME FREE TRIALS OR BEGAN PAID MEMBERSHIPS

* SAYS MORE THAN ONE BILLION ITEMS WERE ORDERED FROM SMALL BUSINESSES AND ENTREPRENEURS WORLDWIDE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

* SAYS FROM NOVEMBER 23 THROUGH CYBER MONDAY, ABOUT 140 MILLION ITEMS ORDERED FROM SMALL BUSINESSES AND ENTREPRENEURS