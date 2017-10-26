BRIEF-Amazon CFO says India remains co's primary international investment

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* Amazon CFO on AWS- pleased with new customers and the additional workloads picked up from existing customers - conf call

* Amazon CFO says Diwali holiday in India was a few days earlier, which may be pushed some sales into Q3 versus Q4 - conf call

* Amazon CFO says “you’ll see more cooperation and working together between within Amazonfresh, Prime Now and Whole Foods” - Conf call

* Amazon CFO on pharmacy presence- “can’t confirm or deny any of the rumors related to pharmacy or anything else” -conf call

* Amazon CFO says other revenue, which includes advertising services, grew 58 percent in the quarter- conf call

* Amazon CFO says India remains Co’s primary international investment- conf call

* Amazon CFO expects to open more physical stores - conf call

* Amazon CFO says “to continue to invest in video and increase that investment in 2018” - conf call

* Amazon CFO says "we remain very bullish on the video business" -conf call