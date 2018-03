March 19 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS "R" US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text: bloom.bg/2IDZPWI Further company coverage: