July 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon says co, T.G.I. Fridays customers can order ahead from T.G.I. Fridays using new feature in Amazon mobile app - Amazon Pay places - Spokesman‍​‍​

* Amazon says new feature to order from TGIF is for customers in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Richmond, Wilkes-Barre - Spokesman‍​‍​ Further company coverage: