April 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP

* AMAZON- LAUNCHED 'INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING' WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MILLION ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S.