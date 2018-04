BRIEF-Amazon Launches The International Shopping Experience In The Amazon Shopping App

April 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON LAUNCHES THE INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN THE AMAZON SHOPPING APP

* AMAZON.COM INC - NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MILLION ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES

* AMAZON.COM - ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

* AMAZON.COM - INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE OFFERS SHOPPING IN 5 LANGUAGES, INCLUDING ENGLISH, SPANISH, SIMPLIFIED CHINESE, GERMAN, BRAZILIAN PORTUGUESE