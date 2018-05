May 2 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART - CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES

* AMAZON OFFER FOR FLIPKART TO BE AT PAR WITH WALMART OFFER - CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES

* AMAZON OFFER FOR FLIPKART INCLUDES BREAK UP FEE OF $2 BILLION - CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES Source text: [bit.ly/2I9zXVk] Further company coverage: