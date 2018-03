BRIEF-Amazon Recalls 260,000 Portable Power Banks Due To Fire And Chemical Burn Hazards

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

* U.S. CPSC SAYS AMAZON RECALLS ABOUT 260,000 PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

* AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS‍​

* RECALLED POWER BANKS WERE SOLD AT AMAZON.COM, AMAZON BOOKSTORES, AMAZON POP-UP STORES FROM DEC 2014 THROUGH JULY 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2p93va0) Further company coverage: