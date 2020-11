BRIEF-Amazon Says Introducing Amazon Pharmacy For Delivering Prescription Medications Through Amazon Online Store

Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON.COM - INTRODUCING AMAZON PHARMACY, A NEW STORE ON AMAZON, ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO BUY PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS THROUGH AMAZON ONLINE STORE

* AMAZON.COM -PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE UNLIMITED, FREE TWO-DAY DELIVERY ON ORDERS FROM AMAZON PHARMACY INCLUDED WITH THEIR MEMBERSHIP

* AMAZON.COM - PRIME MEMBERS CAN ACCESS SAVINGS AT AMAZON PHARMACY WHEN PAYING WITHOUT INSURANCE, AND AT OVER 50,000 OTHER PARTICIPATING PHARMACIES

* AMAZON.COM - PRIME PRESCRIPTION SAVINGS BENEFIT SAVES MEMBERS UP TO 80% OFF GENERIC, 40% OFF BRAND NAME MEDICATIONS WHEN PAYING WITHOUT INSURANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]