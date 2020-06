June 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON SAYS JEFF BEZOS IS WILLING TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS - NYT

* AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS IS WILLING TO TESTIFY BEFORE A HOUSE ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION INTO THE MARKET POWER OF MAJOR TECH COMPANIES - NYT Source text: nyti.ms/2YQxaH1 Further company coverage: