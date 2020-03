BRIEF-Amazon Says Offering Extra Time Off With Pay For Employees With Coronavirus Illness - Blog

March 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM SAYS OFFERS EXTRA TIME OFF WITH PAY FOR EMPLOYEES DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS ILLNESS, AND ESTABLISHES $25 MILLION RELIEF FUND - BLOG

* AMAZON.COM SAYS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ALL AMAZON EMPLOYEES DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 OR PLACED INTO QUARANTINE WILL RECEIVE UP TO TWO-WEEKS OF PAY

* AMAZON-RELIEF FUND TO SUPPORT INDEPENDENT DELIVERY SERVICE PARTNERS, THEIR DRIVERS, CO'S FLEX PARTICIPANTS, SEASONAL EMPLOYEES DURING VIRUS OUTBREAK Source text : bit.ly/2W48Ql1 Further company coverage: