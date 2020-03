March 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM SAYS HAVE SUSPENDED MORE THAN 3,900 SELLING ACCOUNTS IN U.S. STORE ALONE FOR VIOLATING FAIR PRICING POLICIES - BLOG

* AMAZON.COM SAYS HAVE BEEN PARTNERING DIRECTLY WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES TO COMBAT PRICE GOUGERS - BLOG

* AMAZON - SHARING INFO WITH STATE AGS, FEDERAL REGULATORS ABOUT SELLERS IT SUSPECTS ENGAGE IN PRICE GOUGING OF PRODUCTS RELATED TO COVID-19 CRISIS Source text : bit.ly/3bmvppv