BRIEF-Amazon Shortlists 20 Metropolitan Areas For Second Headquarters

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HQ2

* ANNOUNCED IT HAS CHOSEN 20 METROPOLITAN AREAS TO MOVE TO NEXT PHASE OF PROCESS FOR HQ2​

* EXPECTS TO CREATE 50,000 HIGH-PAYING JOBS AND INVEST OVER $5 BILLION IN CITY WHERE IT OPENS HQ2, A FULL EQUAL TO ITS SEATTLE HQ

* AMAZON HQ2 WILL BE A COMPLETE HEADQUARTERS FOR AMAZON, NOT A SATELLITE OFFICE

* EXPECTS TO MAKE A DECISION REGARDING HQ2 IN 2018

* CONSIDERING BOSTON, CHICAGO, DALLAS, LOS ANGELES, MIAMI FOR HQ2

* ALSO CONSIDERING NEW YORK CITY, PHILADELPHIA, PITTSBURGH, TORONTO, WASHINGTON D.C. IN HQ2 SHORTLIST