Aug 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc

* Amazon Studios closes overall deal with the Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and first-look deal with Skybound Entertainment

* Amazon.com - Skybound Entertainment's co-presidents of film and television, Bryan and Sean Furst, will oversee Amazon project slate

* Amazon.com Inc - Kirkman and Skybound will develop television projects to debut exclusively on Prime Video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: