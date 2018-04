April 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS - CONF CALL

* AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS - CONF CALL

* AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MILLION RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE - OFFICIAL

* AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS - CONF CALL