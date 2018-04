BRIEF-Amazon.Com Enters Into Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

April 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AMAZON.COM - BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

* AMAZON.COM INC - ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021

* AMAZON.COM INC - AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BILLION

* AMAZON.COM INC - ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

* AMAZON.COM INC - AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016

* AMAZON.COM INC - CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BILLION

* AMAZON.COM INC - UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM, COMPANY MAY ISSUE NOTES, WITH MATURITIES THAT VARY, BUT DO NOT EXCEED 397 DAYS FROM DATE OF ISSUE

* AMAZON.COM INC - AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED