BRIEF-Amazon.com Reports Q1 EPS Of $3.27

April 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER SALES UP 43% TO $51.0 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $51 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $49.78 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 SALES $51 BILLION TO $54 BILLION

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MILLION VERSUS $23,734 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q2 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.1 BILLION AND $1.9 BILLION

* QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MILLION VERSUS $20,992 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MILLION VERSUS $3,661 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MILLION VERSUS $11,061 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MILLION VERSUS $1,939 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MILLION VERSUS $850 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MILLION VERSUS $890 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MILLION

* Q2 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE ANTICIPATES A FAVORABLE IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BILLION OR 320 BASIS POINTS FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

* QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MILLION VERSUS $22,826 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* EXCLUDING $1.6 BILLION FAVORABLE IMPACT FROM Y-O-Y CHANGES IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES THROUGHOUT QUARTER, Q1 NET SALES INCREASED 39%

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $52.22 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)