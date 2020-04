BRIEF-Amazon.Com Says Increased Co's Minimum Wage Through End Of April By $2 Per Hour In U.S., $2 Per Hour In Canada

April 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM INC - INCREASED CO’S MINIMUM WAGE THROUGH END OF APRIL BY $2 PER HOUR IN U.S., $2 PER HOUR IN CANADA

* AMAZON.COM INC - INCREASED MINIMUM WAGE THROUGH END OF APRIL BY £2 PER HOUR IN UK, AND EUR 2 PER HOUR IN MANY EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* AMAZON.COM INC - PAYING ASSOCIATES DOUBLE REGULAR RATE FOR ANY OVERTIME WORKED-A MINIMUM OF $34 AN HOUR-AN INCREASE FROM TIME AND A HALF

* AMAZON.COM SAYS WAGE INCREASES WILL COST MORE THAN $500 MILLION, JUST THROUGH END OF APRIL, AND LIKELY MORE THAN THAT OVER TIME

* AMAZON.COM INC - WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES HAVE REMAINED OPEN

* AMAZON.COM SAYS REMOVED OVER HALF A MILLION OFFERS FROM CO’S STORES DUE TO COVID-BASED PRICE GOUGING

* AMAZON.COM - SUSPENDED MORE THAN 6,000 SELLING ACCOUNTS GLOBALLY FOR VIOLATING CO’S FAIR-PRICING POLICIES

* AMAZON.COM - TURNED OVER INFORMATION ABOUT SELLERS CO SUSPECT ENGAGED IN PRICE GOUGING OF PRODUCTS RELATED TO COVID-19 TO 42 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL OFFICES

* AMAZON.COM - TO ACCELERATE RESPONSE TO PRICE-GOUGING INCIDENTS, CO CREATED A SPECIAL COMMUNICATION CHANNEL FOR STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL

* AMAZON.COM - COLLABORATING WITH WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, SUPPLYING ADVANCED CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES AND TECHNICAL EXPERTISE ON COVID-19 VIRUS

* AMAZON - MADE OVER 150 SIGNIFICANT PROCESS CHANGES IN OUR OPERATIONS NETWORK AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES TO HELP TEAMS STAY HEALTHY

* AMAZON.COM SAYS ALEXA HEALTH TEAM BUILT AN EXPERIENCE THAT LETS U.S. CUSTOMERS CHECK THEIR RISK LEVEL FOR COVID-19 AT HOME

* AMAZON - BEGUN ASSEMBLING EQUIPMENT NEEDED TO BUILD FIRST LAB AND HOPE TO START TESTING SMALL NUMBERS OF OUR FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES SOON

* AMAZON.COM INC - PLANS TO MEET CLIMATE PLEDGE IN PART, BY PURCHASING 100,000 ELECTRIC DELIVERY VANS FROM RIVIAN

* AMAZON.COM INC - PLANS TO MEET CLIMATE PLEDGE IN PART, BY PURCHASING 100,000 ELECTRIC DELIVERY VANS FROM RIVIAN

* AMAZON.COM INC - AIMS TO HAVE 10,000 OF RIVIAN'S NEW ELECTRIC VANS ON ROAD AS EARLY AS 2022