July 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* Announced it has more than 50,000 roles available to fill across its U.S. fulfillment network​

* More than 10,000 job opportunities will be part-time jobs at company's sortation centers throughout U.S.

* Company plans to make thousands of on-the-spot job offers to candidates who apply on-site as part of Amazon Jobs Day​