BRIEF-Ambac Financial Announces Purchase Of COFINA Bonds And Withdrawal Of COFINA Bondholder Objection ​

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc:

* AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP - ‍AMBAC ASSURANCE CORPORATION ENTERED DEAL WITH BONDHOLDERS TO PURCHASE CERTAIN SALES TAX REVENUE CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS​

* AMBAC FINANCIAL SAYS IN RELATION TO PURCHASE, COFINA BONDHOLDERS HAVE WITHDRAWN THEIR OBJECTION TO REHABILITATOR‘S SEPT 25 MOTION

* AMBAC FINANCIAL - AAC NOW OWNS 58% OF ITS INSURED COFINA BONDS WITH PURCHASE OF CERTAIN SALES TAX REVENUE CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS