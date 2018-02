Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc:

* AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC - PRELIMINARY Q4 TOTAL REVENUES BETWEEN $170 MILLION - $199 MILLION

* AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC - PREMIUM EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN Q4 2017‍​

* AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP - FOR Q4, EXPECT TO REPORT NET INCOME IN THE RANGE OF LOSS OF $57 MILLION TO PROFIT OF $12 MILLION