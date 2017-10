Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - ‍revised initial dates of pre-trial hearing on segregated account’s rehabilitation plan amendment to December 14​

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says ‍confirmation of pre-trial hearing to January 4, 2018 through January 5, 2018​

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - ‍pre-trial hearing and confirmation hearing are related to holistic restructuring transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: