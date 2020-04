April 27 (Reuters) - Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd :

* AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS COSARA DIAGNOSTICS PRIVATE LIMITED GRANTED MANUFACTURING LICENSE BY CDSO FOR COVID‐ 19 RT‐PCR TEST KITS.

* AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS COMPANY HAS STARTED TO MANUFACTURE TEST KITS BASED UPON LICENSE GRANTED AT ITS GUJARAT BASED PLANT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: