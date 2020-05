May 13 (Reuters) - Ambea AB (publ):

* AMBEA’S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES ROSE 12 PER CENT TO SEK 2,811 MILLION (2,516)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO SEK 144 MILLION (62)

* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 62 MILLION (9)

* AMBEA ASSESSES THAT NET SALES AND EBITA WERE IMPACTED TO A LIMITED EXTENT BY COVID-19 DURING QUARTER

* BOARD OF AMBEA HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS PROPOSAL TO AGM FOR A DIVIDEND PAYMENT