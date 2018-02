Feb 21 (Reuters) - AMBEA AB (PUBL):

* Q4 ‍NET SALES ROSE 4 PER CENT TO SEK 1,464 MILLION (1,410)​

* ‍Q4 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO SEK 70 MILLION (49)​

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF 30 PERCENT OF ANNUAL NET PROFIT, CORRESPONDING TO SEK 1 PER SHARE​