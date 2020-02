Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ambea AB (publ):

* Q4 NET SALES ROSE 81 PER CENT TO SEK 2,804 MILLION (1,550)

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO SEK 110 MILLION (64)

* BOARD PROPOSES THAT A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.80 (1.10) PER SHARE BE PAID FOR 2019

* DURING QUARTER, BOARD DECIDED TO CONFIRM EXISTING FINANCIAL TARGETS