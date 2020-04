BRIEF-Ambea Withdraws Dividend Proposal And Provides COVID-19 Update

April 2 (Reuters) - Ambea AB (publ):

* PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND WITHDRAWN AND POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON Q1 2020 AND FULL YEAR 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN AMBEA HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, WHICH WAS PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED IN YEAR-END 2019 REPORT

* AMBEA EXPECTS NET SALES AND EBITA TO BE EFFECTED TO A LESSER EXTENT BY COVID-19 DURING Q1 2020

* DURING Q2, AMBEA EXPECTS AN INCREASED UNCERTAINTY REGARDING FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN REGARDS TO CONTINUED SPREAD OF COVID-19

* AMBEA EXPECTS DEMAND FOR ITS SERVICES TO REMAIN ROBUST GOING FORWARD, BUT THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE IMPACT.