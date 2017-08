June 28 (Reuters) - AMBEA AB (PUBL)

* VARDAGA, KIAB AND SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER CONSTRUCT NEW ELDER-CARE FACILITY IN HELSINGBORG

* FACILITY WILL BE READY TO RECEIVE RESIDENTS DURING LATTER PART OF 2019

* FACILITY WILL BE BUILT BY KIAB FASTIGHETER AB AND SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB AND WILL BE RUN BY VARDAGA Source text: bit.ly/2s0bYN3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)