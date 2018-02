Feb 12 (Reuters) - Amber Road Inc:

* AMBER ROAD INC REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM E2OPEN, LLC

* SAYS ‍CONFIRMED IT GOT UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM E2OPEN, LLC AND INSIGHT VENTURE PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE CO FOR $10.50 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍BOARD UNANIMOUSLY CONCLUDED THAT PROPOSAL "IS NOT IN BEST INTEREST" OF COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS​