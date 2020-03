March 23 (Reuters) - Ambertech Ltd:

* DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS FULL YEAR FY20 GUIDANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS

* PERFORMANCE FOR SECOND HALF TO DATE HAS BEEN CONSISTENT WITH DELIVERING ON GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

* CONFIDENT THAT ANY SHORT-TERM MARKET DISRUPTION DOES NOT AFFECT ANY UNDERLYING LONG-TERM DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: