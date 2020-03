BRIEF-Ambra Records Significant Limitation Of Sales In Some Distribution Channels Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

March 31 (Reuters) - Ambra SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC MAINLY CONSISTS OF SIGNIFICANT LIMITATION OF SALES IN DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* MAINLY IMPACTED DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS INCLUDE DELIVERIES TO GASTRONOMY (HORECA) AND SPECIALISTIC NETWORK OF SHOPS CENTRUM WINA I DISTILLERS LIMITED, WHICH CONSTITUTE ABOUT 15% OF TOTAL GROUP’S SALES

* SALES IN OTHER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS ARE IMPLEMENTED WITHOUT DISRUPTIONS WITH FALLING TREND IN COMPARISON TO ANALOGICAL PERIOD LAST YEAR

* DOES NOT RECORD SIGNIFICANT ISSUES WITH AVAILABILITY OF RESOURCES, MATERIALS AND GOODS

* HIGH INVENTORY LEVELS ALLOW CONTINUOUS SALES AND PRODUCTION OF MAJORITY OF ASSORTMENT FOR THE NEAREST MONTHS

* DUE TO HIGH SEASONAL CONSUMPTION OF WINE, LARGEST PART OF REVENUE FROM GROUP’S SALES IS RECORDED IN Q2 (OCT-DEC), THUS IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S REVENUE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER

* IN MEDIUM-TERM PERSPECTIVE, GROUP EXPECTS THAT ECONOMIC SITUATION AND CONSUMER SENTIMENTS WILL LEAD TO REDUCTION OF AMOUNT OF GROUP’S PRODUCTS PURCHASED

* GROUP IS NOT ABLE TO RELIABLY ESTIMATE SIZE OF EPIDEMIC IMPACT ON ITS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SITUATION, BUT ACCORDING TO MANAGEMENT CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AND LIQUIDITY ARE SECURED