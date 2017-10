Sept 29 (Reuters) - AMBROMOBILIARE SPA:

* H1 NET REVENUE EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 50,820‍​ VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT IS “MODERATELY OPTIMISTIC” FOR FY 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)