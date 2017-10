BRIEF-Ambu buys Invendo Medical for EUR 225 million

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AMBU A/S:

* REG-AMBU ACQUIRES INVENDO MEDICAL AND ENTERS MARKET OF 70 MILLION GASTRO PROCEDURES ANNUALLY

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 225 MILLION INCLUDES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF UP TO EUR 110 MILLION.​

* ‍IMPACT FROM ACQUISITION TO AMBU‘S 2017/18 GUIDANCE IS MINIMAL.​

* ‍EBIT-MARGIN WAS EXPECTED AT INTERVAL 20-21% AND IS NOW EXPECTED AROUND 20%.​

* ‍FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE ACQUISITIONS WAS EXPECTED OF DKK 275-300 MILLION AND IS NOW EXPECTED AT AROUND DKK 275 MILLION​