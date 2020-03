BRIEF-Ambu Expects Impact From Malaysian Government Action Will Not Have Material Impact On Guidance

March 17 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S:

* ASSUMING THAT MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER EXPIRES AS STATED ON 31 MARCH, WE EXPECT THAT IMPACT FROM MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT ACTION WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR GUIDANCE

* IT IS CURRENTLY UNCERTAIN WHETHER THIS ORDER WILL ALSO APPLY TO FACTORY

* EXPECT TO HAVE SUFFICIENT INVENTORIES OF ASCOPE AND MOST OTHER PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED AT SITE TO AVOID ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN WITHIN DURATION OF MOVEMENT ORDER