BRIEF-Ambu Q1 EBIT up at DKK 91 MLN

Jan 31 (Reuters) - AMBU A/S:

* REG-AMBU A/S: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2017/18

* ‍OUR OUTLOOK ON EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOWS FOR YEAR ARE RAISED.​

* “‍SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIES OF SCALE IMPACTED OUR EBIT MARGIN”​

* Q1 2017/18 REVENUE DKK 553 MILLION VERSUS DKK 512 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ORGANIC GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE APPROX. 13%​

* ‍EBIT MARGIN OUTLOOK IS RAISED FROM “APPROX. 20%” TO “ INTERVAL 20-21%”​

* Q1 EBIT WAS DKK 91M (DKK 65M) WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 16.5% (12.7%)

‍OUTLOOK FOR FREE CASH FLOWS IS RAISED FROM "APPROX. DKK 275M" TO "APPROX. DKK 300M"​