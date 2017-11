Nov 9 (Reuters) - AMBU A/S

* Q4 2016/17 EBIT DKK ‍134​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 131 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017/18 IS UNCHANGED RELATIVE TO MOST RECENTLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK ON 25 OCTOBER 2017​

* AMBU A/S - ‍Q4 2016/17 ORGANIC GROWTH OF 14% (8%) WAS REALISED IN Q4 IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, BASED ON REVENUE OF DKK 629M (DKK 573M)​