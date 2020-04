BRIEF-Ambu Raises Revenue Guidance For The Year

April 6 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S:

* REG-AMBU A/S: AMBU REPORTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q2 AND RAISES THE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR

* GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR IS UPGRADED FROM “16-22%” TO “26-30%”

* GUIDANCE FOR FY NUMBER OF ENDOSCOPES SOLD IS INCREASED FROM “APPROX. 900,000” TO “MORE THAN 1 MILLION”.

* GUIDANCE FOR EBIT MARGIN IS SUSPENDED FOR NOW AND EXPECTED TO BE RESUMED WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF Q2 RESULTS ON 5 MAY 2020

* FOR HALF-YEAR ENDING ON 31 MARCH 2020, TOTAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WAS 19%

* NUMBER OF ENDOSCOPES SOLD FOR HALF-YEAR WAS 493,000 UNITS EQUAL TO A GROWTH IN UNITS OF 49% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: