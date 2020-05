BRIEF-Ambu resumes outlook, posts Q2 revenue of DKK 989 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S:

* REG-AMBU A/S: INTERIM REPORT FOR Q2 2019/20 AND FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* SAYS Q2 REVENUE TOTALED DKK 989M, YIELDING A 26% REPORTED GROWTH FROM LAST YEAR

* SAYS COVID-19 ACCOUNTED FOR 14 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF GROWTH OR APPROX. 110M DKK, WHICH SHOULD BE CONSIDERED AS A ONE-OFF EVENT AND BE EXCLUDED FROM FUTURE PROJECTIONS.

* SAYS EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS FOR QUARTER WAS DKK 150M (DKK 195M) WITH AN EBIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS OF 15.2%

* SAYS WE HAVE DECIDED TO ACCELERATE OUR INVESTMENT IN COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEW PRODUCTS BY EXPANDING SALES ORGANIZATION IN US, EUROPE AND ASIA PACIFIC WITH ADDITIONAL 250 FTES

* SAYS EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE RUN-RATE OF COSTS IN 2019/20 BY AN ADDITIONAL DKK 115M AND BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q1 2020/21

* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR EBIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS WAS SUSPENDED ON 6 APRIL 2020 AND IS NOW RESUMED AT 12-14%

* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20 IS ORGANIC GROWTH IN RANGE OF 26-30%.

* SAYS SAYS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20 IS SALES OF MORE THAN 1 MILLION ENDOSCOPE UNITS.