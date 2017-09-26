BRIEF-AMC Entertainment and Dreamscape Immersive announce wide-ranging strategic partnership

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Entertainment - co, Dreamscape Immersive announced a strategic partnership that will rapidly scale development, expansion of Dreamscape Immersive

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - as part of three-pronged partnership, AMC will be lead investor in a $20M Series B financing round.

* AMC Entertainment - AMC will commit $10M in equity investment into Dreamscape Immersive and will finance up to six Dreamscape Immersive VR centers

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - in addition to round, AMC will also invest $10M into a content fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: