March 19 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 14, BOARD APPOINTED MAOJUN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT - ZENG IS AN EMPLOYEE OF AMC'S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, DALIAN WANDA GROUP Source text: (bit.ly/2FKjV3P) Further company coverage: