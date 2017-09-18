FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings sells 12 mln shares of National Cinemedia common stock
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in a month

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings sells 12 mln shares of National Cinemedia common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. sells 12.0 million shares of National Cinemedia, Inc. common stock

* AMC Entertainment - expects to meet DOJ’s consent decree’s requirement of owning less than 15 pct of ncm on or before december 20, 2017

* AMC Entertainment - ‍to sell 12.0 million shares of national cinemedia stock to Standard General for about $73.1 million, representing price of $6.09 per share​

* AMC Entertainment - ‍ agreement to sell 12.0 million shares of National Cinemedia is scheduled to be completed on september 20, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

