March 13 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC - AMC BOARD DOES EXPECT TO SELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN FROM WITHIN ITS RANKS SHORTLY Source text (bit.ly/2ImjSZw) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)