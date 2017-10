BRIEF-AMC Entertainment sells its 50 pct stake in Open Road Films

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc sells its 50 percent stake in Open Road Films to Tang Media Partners

* On Aug 4, AMC & Regal Entertainment consummated deal for sale of all issued & outstanding ownership interests in open road releasing

* Co received $14.4 million in proceeds (less transaction expenses) for its 50% investment post consummation of deal

* Co and Open Road have entered into a new marketing agreement with respect to films released by Open Road after the closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: