March 1 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc:

* REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.33

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 0.4 PERCENT TO $727 MILLION

* ‍IN Q4 COMPANY RECORDED A TAX BENEFIT OF $67.9 MILLION​

* ‍ALSO RECORDED A ONE-TIME INCREASE IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $11.0 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH DEEMED REPATRIATION OF FOREIGN EARNINGS IN QUARTER​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH FUBOTV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: