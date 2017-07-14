FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AMC Networks' unit enters into sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc

* AMC Networks says on July 12, co's unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd for sale of Digital Media Centre B.V. - SEC filing

* Company will recognize a pre-tax loss of approximately $12 million on sale of AMCNI - DMC in Q3 of 2017

* Subsequent to sale, TVT Ltd will continue to provide broadcast services to AMC Networks International

* Company will recognize a pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $17 million in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vlQnQv) Further company coverage:

