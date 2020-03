March 17 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC THEATRES TO CLOSE ALL U.S. LOCATIONS FOR 6 TO 12 WEEKS BEGINNING TUESDAY MORNING, MARCH 17

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT - AMC WILL AUTOMATICALLY PAUSE ALL A-LIST MEMBERSHIPS FOR TIME THAT AMC THEATRES ARE CLOSED, WITH NO BILLING OR PAYMENTS OCCURRING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: