July 28 (Reuters) - Amcil Ltd

* FY net profit attributable to members was $5.38 million, down 30.0% from previous corresponding period

* FY revenue from ordinary activities (excluding capital gains) was $6.63 million, down 6.2% from previous corresponding period

* Proposes a final dividend of 3.5 cents per share, fully-franked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: